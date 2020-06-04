COVID-19 Antibody Testing Available Nationwide
An antibody test may indicate a past infection of the novel coronavirusCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InOut Labs today announced it is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing to the public, providing a valuable option for individuals nationwide to learn whether they had a past infection of the novel coronavirus.
InOut Labs, located in Morton Grove, Illinois (a Chicago suburb), is now offering lab-based COVID-19 antibody testing nationwide on its labtestshop.com web site. InOut Labs has been offering the antibody test in its Morton Grove clinic since May 4.
The blood test can detect the IgG antibody to SARS-CoV2. Antibodies are produced by the human body in response to an infection. Presence of the IgG antibody indicates a person was likely previously infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
"Antibodies are what a body produces in response to an antigen -- or ‘invader,’” says Tim Thoelecke, founder of InOut Labs. “Since there is not yet a vaccine for this virus, antibodies indicate past exposure to the virus.”
The IgG antibody is produced in the later stages of infection, so testing within the first 2 weeks or so may not detect any antibodies.
An antibody test, also known as a serology test, is not the test used to detect active infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. The serology test is for individuals who feel well and do not have symptoms but suspect they may have recovered from a COVID-19 infection earlier this year.
Even though antibody production is considered an immune response, the CDC has made it very clear that testing positive for the antibody does not necessarily imply immunity from COVID-19. Individuals who test positive for antibodies should continue to observe federal, state and local public health guidance.
People who have recovered from COVID-19 can help treat currently infected patients by donating blood. Convalescent plasma therapy (using donated blood that has the antibodies) is being used in the treatment of those who are ill. See the Red Cross web site for details.
Those who wish to be tested can go to the InOut Labs web site at inoutlabs.com/covid19 for testing in the Chicago area, or to labtestshop.com for testing elsewhere.
About InOut Labs
InOut Labs is a recognized lab testing company that empowers employers and individuals to take control of their own health, safety and productivity by providing world-class drug testing and wellness testing services, while making the customer experience smooth and painless. Founded in 2012, InOut Labs offers more than 5000 tests, and your results are always confidential.
