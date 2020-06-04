Vendor Management Systems Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 4, 2020
This report provides in depth study of “Vendor Management Systems Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Vendor Management Systems Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Vendor Management Systems market. This report focused on Vendor Management Systems market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Vendor Management Systems Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Vendor Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vendor Management Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Emptoris
Intelex Technologies
MasterControl
MetricStream
SAP Ariba
Adjuno
ConnXus
Coupa Software
Determine
Deskera
eBid Systems
eSellerHub
360factors
Freshdesk
GEP
HICX Solutions
Ivalua
JAGGAER
LogicManager
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vendor Management Systems Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Vendor Management Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vendor Management Systems Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 SMEs
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Vendor Management Systems Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Vendor Management Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Vendor Management Systems Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Vendor Management Systems Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Vendor Management Systems Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Vendor Management Systems Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Vendor Management Systems Players (Opinion Leaders)
….
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM Emptoris
13.1.1 IBM Emptoris Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Emptoris Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 IBM Emptoris Vendor Management Systems Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Emptoris Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Emptoris Recent Development
13.2 Intelex Technologies
13.2.1 Intelex Technologies Company Details
13.2.2 Intelex Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Intelex Technologies Vendor Management Systems Introduction
13.2.4 Intelex Technologies Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Development
13.3 MasterControl
13.3.1 MasterControl Company Details
13.3.2 MasterControl Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 MasterControl Vendor Management Systems Introduction
13.3.4 MasterControl Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 MasterControl Recent Development
13.4 MetricStream
13.4.1 MetricStream Company Details
13.4.2 MetricStream Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 MetricStream Vendor Management Systems Introduction
13.4.4 MetricStream Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 MetricStream Recent Development
13.5 SAP Ariba
13.5.1 SAP Ariba Company Details
13.5.2 SAP Ariba Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 SAP Ariba Vendor Management Systems Introduction
13.5.4 SAP Ariba Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 SAP Ariba Recent Development
13.6 Adjuno
13.6.1 Adjuno Company Details
13.6.2 Adjuno Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Adjuno Vendor Management Systems Introduction
13.6.4 Adjuno Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Adjuno Recent Development
13.7 ConnXus
13.7.1 ConnXus Company Details
13.7.2 ConnXus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 ConnXus Vendor Management Systems Introduction
13.7.4 ConnXus Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 ConnXus Recent Development
13.8 Coupa Software
13.8.1 Coupa Software Company Details
13.8.2 Coupa Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Coupa Software Vendor Management Systems Introduction
13.8.4 Coupa Software Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Coupa Software Recent Development
13.9 Determine
13.9.1 Determine Company Details
13.9.2 Determine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Determine Vendor Management Systems Introduction
13.9.4 Determine Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Determine Recent Development
13.10 Deskera
13.10.1 Deskera Company Details
13.10.2 Deskera Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Deskera Vendor Management Systems Introduction
13.10.4 Deskera Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Deskera Recent Development
13.11 eBid Systems
13.12 eSellerHub
13.13 360factors
13.14 Freshdesk
13.15 GEP
13.16 HICX Solutions
13.17 Ivalua
13.18 JAGGAER
13.19 LogicManager
Continued….
