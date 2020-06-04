Vendor Management Systems Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Vendor Management Systems Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Vendor Management Systems Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Vendor Management Systems Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Vendor Management Systems market. This report focused on Vendor Management Systems market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Vendor Management Systems Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report focuses on the global Vendor Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vendor Management Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Emptoris

Intelex Technologies

MasterControl

MetricStream

SAP Ariba

Adjuno

ConnXus

Coupa Software

Determine

Deskera

eBid Systems

eSellerHub

360factors

Freshdesk

GEP

HICX Solutions

Ivalua

JAGGAER

LogicManager

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vendor Management Systems Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vendor Management Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vendor Management Systems Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Vendor Management Systems Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Vendor Management Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vendor Management Systems Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Vendor Management Systems Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Vendor Management Systems Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Vendor Management Systems Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Vendor Management Systems Players (Opinion Leaders)

….

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM Emptoris

13.1.1 IBM Emptoris Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Emptoris Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Emptoris Vendor Management Systems Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Emptoris Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Emptoris Recent Development

13.2 Intelex Technologies

13.2.1 Intelex Technologies Company Details

13.2.2 Intelex Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Intelex Technologies Vendor Management Systems Introduction

13.2.4 Intelex Technologies Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Development

13.3 MasterControl

13.3.1 MasterControl Company Details

13.3.2 MasterControl Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 MasterControl Vendor Management Systems Introduction

13.3.4 MasterControl Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 MasterControl Recent Development

13.4 MetricStream

13.4.1 MetricStream Company Details

13.4.2 MetricStream Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 MetricStream Vendor Management Systems Introduction

13.4.4 MetricStream Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 MetricStream Recent Development

13.5 SAP Ariba

13.5.1 SAP Ariba Company Details

13.5.2 SAP Ariba Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 SAP Ariba Vendor Management Systems Introduction

13.5.4 SAP Ariba Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 SAP Ariba Recent Development

13.6 Adjuno

13.6.1 Adjuno Company Details

13.6.2 Adjuno Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Adjuno Vendor Management Systems Introduction

13.6.4 Adjuno Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Adjuno Recent Development

13.7 ConnXus

13.7.1 ConnXus Company Details

13.7.2 ConnXus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 ConnXus Vendor Management Systems Introduction

13.7.4 ConnXus Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 ConnXus Recent Development

13.8 Coupa Software

13.8.1 Coupa Software Company Details

13.8.2 Coupa Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Coupa Software Vendor Management Systems Introduction

13.8.4 Coupa Software Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Coupa Software Recent Development

13.9 Determine

13.9.1 Determine Company Details

13.9.2 Determine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Determine Vendor Management Systems Introduction

13.9.4 Determine Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Determine Recent Development

13.10 Deskera

13.10.1 Deskera Company Details

13.10.2 Deskera Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Deskera Vendor Management Systems Introduction

13.10.4 Deskera Revenue in Vendor Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Deskera Recent Development

13.11 eBid Systems

13.12 eSellerHub

13.13 360factors

13.14 Freshdesk

13.15 GEP

13.16 HICX Solutions

13.17 Ivalua

13.18 JAGGAER

13.19 LogicManager

Continued….

