CheckMyMeds an Online Medication Consultation Service Launches to Reduce Adverse Drug Event Risks in Elderly Patients
CheckMyMeds launches online screening tools and Clinical Pharmacist consultation, to reduce the risk of adverse drug events and health deteriorationTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the outbreak of COVID-19, shelter in place measures have been in effect, causing many Americans to lose access to routine care. Elderly patients over the age of 65, patients with multiple chronic diseases, and patients taking more than 5 medications are at a higher risk for adverse drug events, which causes treatment failure and new medical problems.
CheckMyMeds is a new online platform that gives patients a free adverse drug events screening tool and a service to connect with a clinical pharmacist to address any resulting issues. This service helps patients identify potential adverse drug events, determine preventable side effects, and reduce the risk of health deterioration, all without the need to leave the house.
Adverse drug reactions (ADR) are thought to cause between 10% to 30% of all hospital admissions among elderly patients and represent an important cause of morbidity. These events are potentially preventable up to 50 percent of the time, therefore an innovative solution is needed to help those at greatest risk.
“Adverse drug reactions are caused not only by drug-drug interactions but interactions with food, over the counter products and medical conditions.” says Wilson Tam, PharmD, Director of Business Development for CHC Health “CheckMyMeds is a great tool to help identify those reactions and connect them with pharmacists to help optimize their therapy. We find drug therapy problems in 3 out of every 4 patients we help and are excited to finally offer these services to the general public.” Tam adds.
CheckMyMeds is an easy 3 step solution to help patients identify medication-related problems. The first step is a free interaction checker, that analyzes medication, medical condition, and symptoms. Then a detailed report is generated, presenting potential hazards found. Lastly, patients can connect with a licensed clinical pharmacist through the CheckMyMeds website to discuss the best possible therapy and receive a medication action plan to resolve any issues.
“As people stay at home for longer periods of time, and elderly people lose access to doctor visits, clinics, and pharmacies, we fear this gap of care will cause increased adverse drug reactions among populations already at risk,” says Yuval Eyal, CheckMyMeds’ CEO “We want to make sure our parents and grandparents are well protected and their medication regimen is safe. My vision is to reduce the burden on society by reducing morbidity, mortality, and save healthcare costs by keeping patients out of the emergency room and hospital.”
During this pandemic the consultation is offered at a reduced price, ensuring patients have access to high-quality care.
CheckMyMeds is a joint venture operated by Mydimed, a technology company, and CHC Health, one of the largest providers of clinical pharmacist services in the USA.
About CHC Health:
CHC Health is one of the largest providers of pharmacist services in the US, with medication management, chronic care management, transition of care, medication synchronization, remote patient monitoring, and adherence programs, among many other services currently offered. CHC Health’s 400+ clinical pharmacists leverage their unique skills in medication knowledge while collaborating with patients, caregivers and the entire healthcare team to improve health outcomes while decreasing overall costs.
About Mydimed:
Mydimed is a leading healthcare technology company, developing software products for the prevention and detection of Adverse drug Reactions. The company takes part in clinical studies with healthcare providers and utilizes machine learning algorithms to predict the prioritization of high-risk patients.
