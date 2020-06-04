Over a Thousand People join Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices Webinar on Developing Communication in Children through Play
Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices presented an online workshop webinar free of charge through the generosity of the New York City Council of Autism Initiative.
Play is essential. Kids learn everything through play”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, June 3, Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices (SKHOV) hosted a free webinar workshop, “Developing Communication in Children through Play”. The presentation was led by speech-language pathologist, Leah Diamant, M.S., CCC-SLP, TSSLD, and was attended by over 1,000 participants around the world using the Zoom webinar portal.
In this two-hour workshop, Diamant discussed the benefits of using play to promote better speech and social skills. “Play is essential. Kids learn everything through play," Diamant said. She used many studies and video examples to show how much can be learned about communication and problem solving through using toys and interaction with other children.
There are a variety of methods that parents and teachers can utilize in order for play time to become beneficial for development. Parallel play, for example, is a form of play where children play in close proximity to each other and with share toys, but do not directly interact. By playing alongside another person, children will learn how to effectively speak and work with others in an enjoyable setting. She gave comprehensive examples of how parents can promote this type of environment at home.
With proper guidance during play time, educators and parents are able to develop better communication skills and vocabulary in young children. Diamant also stressed the importance of supporting children at the level they are at rather than pushing them further before they’re ready. This practice is very beneficial for development and allows children to have fun while learning.
Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. As a nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.
