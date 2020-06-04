EDRM Announces Divergent Language Solutions as Newest Partner

EDRM Logo Divergent Language Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Divergent Language Solutions as its newest partner.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Divergent LS are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community comprised of the most knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals contributing to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“Brandon Carney has supported us at EDRM from the beginning of our tenure,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “He and his team at Divergent Language Solutions bring scale and a precise workflow to allow practitioners in litigation, regulatory and pro bono activities to focus on the content of documents immediately. His bench for translation is deep to support the international nature of our EDRM community.”

This partnership allows Divergent LS access to the EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers in 113 countries spanning six continents.

“We are excited to partner with EDRM,” says Brandon Carney, founder and CEO of Divergent Language Solutions. “EDRM plays an important role in the global legal technology community, and with this partnership, we will provide our support to EDRM with ideas, solutions and best practices for current and future projects along with industry education as a benefit for the community.”



Learn more about Divergent Language Solutions’ workflow on June 10 at 11 a.m. EDT on the global EDRM webinar channel with “The Steps Towards Effective and Reliable Language Services for Global Litigation.” Register here: http://www.edrm.net/webinars?commid=407201.



About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About Divergent Language Solutions

Divergent is a leading global translation provider offering certified document translation, interpretation and other foreign language services in over 100 languages to law firms, corporate legal departments, and Fortune 500 companies. Serving over 90% of the AmLaw 100, Divergent supports all types of international litigation and arbitration matters, as well as FCPA, cross-border M&A, restructuring and other global cases with foreign-language content. Divergent’s differentiators are simple: highly responsive service, excellent quality, competitive pricing, and the fastest turnaround times in the industry. With offices in New York, San Francisco, and Hawaii, Divergent is well-positioned to assist with all foreign language needs to meet the growing requirements of global business. For more information, visit www.divergentls.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

