On June 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM, Troopers arrested Jessica Massarone, age 37 of 15 Douglas Terrace Apt. #407, North Providence, RI on an Affidavit and Arrest Warrant out of the State Police Scituate Barracks for: 1) Access to Computer for Fraudulent Purposes, 2). Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses over $1,500, 3) Fraudulent Checks over $1,500. The arrest was the result of a barracks investigation and the subject being located by the Pawtucket Police Department. The subject was transported to State Police Headquarters, processed, and transported to Sixth District Court for arraignment.