Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,318 in the last 365 days.

Scituate Barracks

Media Contact: Major Christopher J. Dicomitis, Administrative Commander and Public Information Officer, Rhode Island State Police, 401-764-5603 or rispdps@risp.gov

On June 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM, Troopers arrested Jessica Massarone, age 37 of 15 Douglas Terrace Apt. #407, North Providence, RI on an Affidavit and Arrest Warrant out of the State Police Scituate Barracks for: 1) Access to Computer for Fraudulent Purposes, 2). Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses over $1,500, 3) Fraudulent Checks over $1,500. The arrest was the result of a barracks investigation and the subject being located by the Pawtucket Police Department. The subject was transported to State Police Headquarters, processed, and transported to Sixth District Court for arraignment.

You just read:

Scituate Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.