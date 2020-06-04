Ventec High-CTI Substrate Drives Increased Vehicle Electrification
Ventec has developed a high-CTI substrate for circuitry in environments where high humidity, -temperatures and atmospheric contaminants are expected.
Ventec International Group Co., Ltd. (TWSE:6672 TT)LEAMINGTON SPA, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasingly complex typical vehicle electrical infrastructure, with many electronic control units (ECUs) positioned in harsh underhood environments where high humidity, -temperatures and atmospheric contaminants are expected, demands high reliability and durable materials for highest safety. Ventec International Group Co., Ltd. (6672 TT) has developed a high-CTI substrate (VT-441C) that offers an environmentally friendly, high-performance copper clad laminate that creates a stable and reliable platform on which to build ECU circuitry.
Increased electrification of vehicles is a trend now firmly entrenched, enabling more features, greater economy, superior reliability. ECU’s are positioned in harsh and distributed throughout the vehicle managing functions from critical safety systems such as airbag or ABS controllers to engine management and comfort features such as electric windows and electric seats. Reliability and thermal management is a must, so paying attention to the properties of materials at the substrate level is the first step towards achieving the most stringent performance targets.
The solution begins with high-performance substrate materials such as Ventec’s VT-441C high-CTI substrate that ensures reliability in the presence of high applied voltages in harsh and humid environments. With a Grade 0 (>600) Comparative Tracking Index (CTI) and a glass transition temperature (Tg) of 155 Degree Celcius, the versatile halogen-free material is the perfect choice for use in extreme high-temperature/humidity applications.
VT-441C is available in sheet or panel form with core thicknesses of 0.004” (0.10mm) to 0.200” (5mm).
Ventec International is a world leader in the production of polyimide & high reliability epoxy laminates and prepregs and specialist provider of thermal management and IMS solutions. Further information about Ventec’s solutions and the company’s wide variety of products is available at www.venteclaminates.com and/or by downloading the Ventec APP.
About Ventec International Group
Ventec International is a premier supplier to the Global PCB industry. With volume manufacturing facilities in Taiwan and China and distribution locations and manufacturing sites in both the US and Europe, Ventec specializes in advanced copper clad glass reinforced and metal backed substrates. Ventec materials, which include high-quality enhanced FR4, high-speed/low-loss- & high-performance IMS material technology and an advanced range of thermal management solutions, are manufactured by Ventec using strict quality-controlled processes that are certified to AS9100 Revision D, IATF 16949:2016 and ISO 9001:2015, and are backed by a fully controlled and managed global supply chain, sales- and technical support-network.
For more information, visit www.venteclaminates.com.
