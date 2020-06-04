“Tiger King” Joe Exotic Claims New Evidence and Prison Abuse in Exclusive Letter to Josh Belcher Uncharted Podcast
Today’s episode of the Josh Belcher Uncharted Podcast features an exclusive 3-page, single-spaced, handwritten letter to fans from "Tiger King,” Joe Exotic.
Keep my story alive and be my voice.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s episode of the Josh Belcher Uncharted Podcast features an exclusive letter to fans from "Tiger King,” Joe Exotic. Joe sent the 3-page, single-spaced, handwritten letter to the podcast from prison, asking that it be read on the show. The letter arrived just in time for the new episode which serendipitously premieres on National Hug Your Cat Day (June 4).
Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, became a household name earlier this year when Netflix released an eight-part documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. In 2019, Joe was convicted on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and 2 counts of murder for hire, for a plot to kill Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin. He is currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison.
"I wrote him on a whim because, like most of America, I was fascinated by the Netflix documentary,” says Belcher. “Knowing that a phone interview wasn’t possible, I offered to read a statement from him for my listeners.”
Belcher got much more than a simple statement. In his lengthy letter, Joe declares that “wrong has been done” and hopes that President Trump will “make this right” and grant a pardon. He details new evidence that “2 Assistant U.S. Attorneys, 2 FBI agents and a federal wildlife agent all conspired to commit perjury.” He goes on to mount his defense, and claims he is being abused in prison, saying “I have scars from the skin coming off of my arms from being strapped in a chair so tight and so long just for demanding answers.”
Joe concludes his letter with the statement, “Keep my story alive and be my voice." So on today’s episode, Belcher will read the letter in full, and discuss the “Tiger King” story.
