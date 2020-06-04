Support Our Beloved ESO WON African American Bookstore Imapcted by COVID 19 Buy Black with BHERC “Operation Love” June 6

Support ESO WON Bookstore with BHERC Operation Love June 6, 2020 logo

BHERC rallies support for ESO WON Bookstore critical to our community, to education, to promoting & keeping black literature alive, accessible in Los Angeles.

We are asking individuals and organizations to join us in supporting ESO WON bookstore on June 6. The impact would be immeasurable, and then emulated throughout the community with other businesses.” — Sandra Evers-Manly, President BHERC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Los Angeles, CA) The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) “Operation Love” announced today a call to stimulate community support of African American businesses in South Los Angeles by asking the community to come out in force to support ESO WON Bookstore for an “Operation Love” shopping day Saturday, June, 6, 2020 from 1pm to 3:00:pm. As Los Angeles turn its focus toward economic recovery, this effort to spotlight Black Businesses and their need for support from their community consumers is essential and critical to the revival of the South Los Angeles.

According to The Washington Post, less than 40% of African American business owners in the U.S. are still operating, the furthest decline of any race. Overall active business owners have dropped 22% since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. The Pandemic has severely impacted all business however, just as the virus has physically disproportionately impacted African Americans, so has the impact on business. Resources that have not reached minority businesses to the type of businesses owned have played a part in the problem. Some organizations and celebrities have stepped in to try to provide grants and loan programs, however, this problem will be long lasting and will take the efforts of everyone to make the African American business community economically stable.

ESO WON Bookstore is a rare gem of a store that still offers the buyer a personal shopping experience, a diverse selection of books from all genres, personal recommendations from the store owners, music, book signings and lectures, custom orders, online shopping and is a place where, “everybody knows your name.” ESO WON has been a solid, vital business member of the community for more than 28 years. BHERC is encouraging consumers to choose to shop at ESO WON that Sunday instead of the big online giants. June represents a great month for Los Angeles consumers to shop ESO WON for the many offerings of books, music and gifts for Graduation, June Music Month, Juneteenth Celebration, Father’s Day Gifts or to pick up something for someone who is sheltering in place. Make at least one purchase, take a picture, and post it on the BHERC face book and/or #BHERCSupportsBlackBiz and tell us about your purchase or experience.

“We are asking individuals and organizations to join us in supporting ESO WON bookstore. I believe if everyone in the community made a purchase on June 6, the impact would be immeasurable,” stated Sandra Evers-Manly, President BHERC. “Then that example could be emulated throughout the community with other businesses.”

BHERC “Operation Love” Day at ESO WON is Sunday, June 6, 2020 from 10am to 1:00pm at 4327 Degnan Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008, Phone: (323) 290-1048 website: www: esowonbookstore.com, email: esowonbooks@yahoo.com. Shoppers may also choose to browse online, place their orders online and select pick up in store. Regular store hours are Monday thru Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Everyone is encouraged share this message with their friends and networks and to visit during the BHERC “Operation Love” hours to show strength and solidarity and meet the team. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing.

For more information about BHERC and its programs log on to www.bherc.org or email bherc@bherc.org or call 310.284.3170 or 213.400.3489. #BHERCOperationLove #BHERCStrongerTogether

About the BHERC - Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs, and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

# # #



LIKE us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter & Instagram. SOCIAL INFO: Website: www.bherc.org. facebook.com/BlackHollywood.9 | twitter.com/Bhercdotorg | Instagram Bhercdotorg | #ILoveSistaFilms | #BHERC | #SEManly| #BHERCSistas | #SistaFilmmakers | #BHERCIndie | #BHERCShorts | #BHERCOperationLove