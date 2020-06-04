Two Appellate Judges Hear Supreme Court Case

Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge William A. Klatt (top) and Twelfth District Court of Appeals Judge Robin N. Piper (bottom) served as visiting judges today (file).

Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge William A. Klatt (top) and Twelfth District Court of Appeals Judge Robin N. Piper (bottom) served as visiting judges today (file photos).

Two appeals court judges served as visiting judges on the Ohio Supreme Court today via remote video conferencing, in a case involving whether an attorney general should be notified of a local ordinance challenge at the beginning of a case.

Twelfth District Court of Appeals Judge Robin N. Piper and Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge William A. Klatt substituted for Justices Patrick F. Fischer and R. Patrick DeWine, respectively, in City of Cincinnati v. Fourth National Realty LLC, Case No. 2019-0898.

“The cases presented to the Ohio Supreme Court are complex and intriguing, presenting a challenge I enjoy,” Judge Piper said. “It is rewarding to do the research and reading required to resolve the issues involved.”

“Working alongside the justices is always a pleasure and the entire process is inspiring to those of us who love the importance of the judiciary and the law we serve,” Judge Piper said. “I’m thankful for an opportunity to participate.”

Judge Piper began serving on the Twelfth District in February 2011. Previously, he was the Butler County prosecutor for more than 10 years and an assistant prosecutor for nearly 14 years prior.

Judge Piper also was the sole proprietor of a private general practice involving legal matters and litigation. He earned his law degree in 1982 from University of Dayton School of Law and was admitted to the Ohio bar that year.

Judge Klatt also weighed in on serving as a visiting judge.

“It’s always an honor to sit by assignment on the Supreme Court of Ohio,” Judge Klatt said. “Although the oral argument was conducted remotely due to the pandemic, the public and the bar can be assured that the justices remain deeply engaged and hard at work adjudicating the matters that come before the Court.”

Judge Klatt was appointed to the Tenth District in 2002. Prior to his appointment, he served as chief legal counsel to then-Gov. Bob Taft, was an assistant attorney general under Betty D. Montgomery, and worked in private practice. He received his undergraduate degree from Miami University and his law degree from Notre Dame Law School.