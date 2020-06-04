Overcoming Racism Launches Public Resources For Activists
Response to viral video prompts anti-oppression trainers to move from schools to streets
By giving people clear and actionable things they can do to support black Americans right now, we have an opportunity to deal a crushing blow to white supremacy”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading race and equity trainers at Overcoming Racism are undertaking an organizational shift, expanding their focus on schools and institutions to include the development of anti-racist content for the general public. The pivot was inspired by an overwhelming response to founder Matthew Kincaid’s video “Reflections for White Allies,” which amassed 30,000 views between Facebook and Instagram in a matter of days, and was shared by actor Gillian Anderson to her 1.4 million Instagram followers.
— Matthew Kincaid
“Leading this critical work in schools will always be at the core of who we are, but the urgency of this moment requires a shift,” said Kincaid. “Overcoming Racism was founded with the goal of bringing racism and white supremacy to an end. Right now, that means lending our voice and resources to the growing wave of activism taking place across our nation.”
The organization will be releasing to the public its existing anti-racism education materials for learners at all levels, alongside new resources being developed for the general public to encourage the wave of activism happening across the country. It will also be collecting and mobilizing funds to support black-led organizations fighting racism and white supremacy.
At what may be a pivotal moment in the fight against systemic racism in America, people are demonstrating a desire to help, but many don’t know where to start or feel intimidated by the level to which the conversation has advanced. By releasing its resources to the public, Overcoming Racism seeks to raise the level of literacy on race issues to meet the urgency of the need.
Kincaid added, “By giving people clear and actionable things they can do to support black Americans right now, we have an opportunity to deal a crushing blow to white supremacy.”
Overcoming Racism’s public resources can be found on its Instagram and website. For more information, visit overcomingracism.com. Donations toward the development of resources can be made at www.patreon.com/overcomingracism.
About Overcoming Racism
Overcoming Racism seeks to build a more just and equitable society by supporting institutions envision and actualize anti-racist change. With a newly expanded focus on resources for activists, organizers and educators, Overcoming Racism equips people with the tools to build culturally responsive communities, and promote the development of the next generation of anti-racist agents of change.
Ashley Letts
Overcoming Racism
+1 778-668-3867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn