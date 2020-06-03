Bangladesh : Requests for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility and Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Bangladesh
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
June 3, 2020
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to severely affect the Bangladeshi economy. Remittance inflows have already started to decline in March. Exports also declined sharply in April with cancellation of several billion USD orders for the Ready-Made Garment industry. As a result, an immediate external financing gap of about USD 2.9 billion has emerged along a fiscal financing gap of about USD 2.8 billion.
Country Report No. 2020/187
Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)
English
9781513546407/1934-7685
1BGDEA2020001
Paper
51