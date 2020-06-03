Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,254 in the last 365 days.

Bangladesh : Requests for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility and Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Bangladesh

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

June 3, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to severely affect the Bangladeshi economy. Remittance inflows have already started to decline in March. Exports also declined sharply in April with cancellation of several billion USD orders for the Ready-Made Garment industry. As a result, an immediate external financing gap of about USD 2.9 billion has emerged along a fiscal financing gap of about USD 2.8 billion.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/187

Subject:

Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)

English

Publication Date:

June 3, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513546407/1934-7685

Stock No:

1BGDEA2020001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

51

You just read:

Bangladesh : Requests for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility and Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Bangladesh

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.