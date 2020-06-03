Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Files Mul­ti­state Ami­cus Defend­ing Reli­gious Lib­er­ty for Fos­ter Care Providers

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today led 13 states in a friend-of-the-court brief filed with the United States Supreme Court in support of several foster parents – affiliated with Catholic Social Services – who are suing the city of Philadelphia over its policy blocking foster care providers who hold traditional beliefs about marriage. The outcome of the case may impact the ability of states to continue working with both religious and nonreligious child welfare providers.

