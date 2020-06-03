Global 1 Wholesale Merchant Services Opens New Nevada Based Company JKM Medical Supplies, LLC
JKM Medical Supplies, LLC has local office for medical supplies in Nevada. Website is www.JKMmedicalsupplies.comLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 1 Wholesale Merchant Services has now opened a sister company located in Las Vegas, NV. JKM Medical
Supplies which is located 5 min from the Las Vegas Strip. JKM will try to hire some people that are out of work. During the lock down Global 1 Wholesale Merchant Services didn't lay off anyone. JKM Medical Supplies offers many different products and in the coming year will look to add to their product line.
Between Global 1 Wholesale Merchant Services and JKM Medical Supplies Ken Einiger President feels each company will be able to help many people not only in Las Vegas but all over the United States.
Ken Einiger
JKM MEDICAL SUPPLIES, LLC
+1 702-577-0016
