Michael Campbell Joins Elite Interactive Solutions as Senior Vice President Sales

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Interactive Solutions, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Campbell as Senior Vice President Sales. Michael is responsible for all revenue-generation strategy and execution nationwide. His duties include overseeing the sales, marketing, and partner channel teams, ensuring those departments work cohesively to execute the company strategy and achieve revenue goals. He reports to COO Michael Zatulov.

"Michael is a seasoned sales leader with a proven track record for growing revenue as well as building and coaching world-class teams. Among many qualified candidates Michael stood out as the ideal person to help lead Elite – Remote Guarding through our next stage of growth. We are very pleased he has joined our team," said Aria Kozak -founder and CEO.

Michael has over 20 years of experience growing and managing large enterprise customers and building successful sales teams. Just prior to Elite, Michael was VP Sales at Viakoo, Inc., a leader in cloud-based software-as-a-service delivering service assurance, remote diagnostics and cyber hygiene services for physical security and IoT based solutions. Previously, he was Vice President Sales Operations and Corporate Development at Securitas Electronic Security, a $450MM company specializing in security services and technology solutions for regional, national and global clients. Michael led business development, new sales on-boarding, sales effectiveness, compensation and product/service partnerships for account teams focused on Fortune 1000 companies. Prior to joining Securitas, Michael spent five years at Stanley Security, as Director Business Development for a $700M business unit with 480 reps. His security and investigations career began in sales and sales leadership for ADT/Tyco, now Johnson Controls.

"I'm excited to join Elite to help accelerate the growth of the company," said Michael Campbell, Senior Vice President Sales. "The company has an amazing team, market-leading technology, and the support of a passionate, fast-growing customer base. From the outset, I was attracted to the company's strong vision and success as an innovator in the fast-growing Remote Digital Guarding market, and I am looking forward to helping Elite further scale the business."

Elite Interactive Solutions, LLC is the premier Remote Guarding provider that utilizes technological advancements within machine learning and artificial intelligence to drive results. The Elite Digital Guarding solution eliminates false alarm and prevents criminal activity over time. Our team prides itself on being ahead of the curve with the application of innovation to our arsenal of ways to fight crime. We feel strongly that our team and time-tested business practices allow Elite a unique way to solve any security problem.

