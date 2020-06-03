Wyoming Business Council seeks public comment on federal HUD funding

The Wyoming Business Council is seeking public comment on amendments to planning documents in order to use federal funds for preparation, prevention and response to covid-19.

These amendments will allow Wyoming state agencies to distribute funding allocated to the State of Wyoming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the federal CARES Act for Community Development Block Grant, Emergency Solutions Grant, Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS and HOME Investment Partnership programs.

The first amendment is to the Wyoming Citizen Participation Plan, which contains policies and procedures for public involvement in the programs.

The second amendment is to the Annual Action Plan, which outlines each program’s goals and objectives for the year. This plan reflects the state’s needs, particularly the needs of low- to moderate-income households.

The public has five days to comment. Both documents can be found here.

Comments may be provided to Grants Project Manager John Wendling at john.wendling@wyo.gov.

El Wyoming Business Council está buscando comentarios públicos sobre las enmiendas a los documentos de planificación para sus programas federales de Community Development Block Grant.

Estas enmiendas permitirán a la agencia distribuir rápidamente fondos del U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development por la federal CARES Act.

La primera enmienda es el Plan de Participación Ciudadana de Wyoming, que contiene políticas y procedimientos para la participación pública en los programas Block Grant.

La segunda enmienda es el Plan de Acción Anual, que describe las metas y objetivos del programa Block Grant para el año. Este plan refleja las necesidades del estado, particularmente las necesidades de los hogares de ingresos bajos a moderados.

El público tiene cinco días para comentar.

Ambos documentos se pueden encontrar aquí.

Se pueden enviar comentarios al Gerente del Proyecto de Subvenciones John Wendling a john.wendling@wyo.gov.

