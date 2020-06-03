EduTech, DPI announce Code.org Professional Learning Program Open for Registration

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and EduTech Director Rosi Kloberdanz today announced a Code.org Professional Learning Program beginning in June for middle school teachers and July for high school teachers. There is also a program available for elementary teachers.

The Computer Science Discoveries and Principles workshops are offered through a Code.org and EduTech partnership that provides scholarships for attendees, who are only required to pay a non-refundable $100 registration fee.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our North Dakota teachers to learn the best methods for teaching computer science and cybersecurity, and to get a valuable credential at a relatively low cost,” said Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota’s state school superintendent. “Our families have long been telling me they want teachers in their childrens’ schools who are credentialed to teach computer science and cybersecurity. This is one way to help make that happen.”

“EduTech is committed to providing high-quality training and professional development opportunities for North Dakota educators as we work towards the goal of ‘Every Student. Every School. Cyber Educated’ through the K-20W Initiative,” said Kloberdanz. “Instilling a love of lifelong learning in our students is a shared vision with our DPI and Code.org partners, and computer science skills are truly the foundation of every 21st century career path.”

Registration for the middle school program is open until June 9 with a five-day online workshop taking place June 15-19. Registration for the high school program is open until July 7 with a five-day online workshop taking place July 13-17. Each of the Professional Learning Programs is a yearlong commitment starting with the online workshop, along with two virtual two-day follow-up academic workshops. The program has a value of $4,800. Computer science credentialing is available upon completion, which is also aligned with the state’s integrated computer science and cybersecurity standards – the first in the nation.

The K-20W Initiative, a 2020 CSO50 award winner, is North Dakota’s statewide, comprehensive approach to computer science and cybersecurity (CCS) education. The effort leverages strategic partnerships and programs like Girls Go CyberStart, Hour of Code, TechSpark and similar STEAM resources to advance 21st century skills from kindergarten through PhD and the workforce. Training and resources for K-12, higher education and workforce stakeholders is a key aspect.

Registration for the Professional Learning Program is a two-part process.

Register at Code.org

mail the $100 non-refundable registration fee (make payable to EDUTECH):

North Dakota Information Technology Attn: EduTech – Code.org reg. fee 4201 Normandy Street North Bismarck, ND 58503