Sharing Knowledge and Strengthening Education, Ipro Is Excited To Partner with eDiscovery Today

About Ipro Tech, LLC Ipro is a global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial. Ipro draws upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software, services, and support, bundled as a solution and deployed the way you want it—Desktop, On-prem, Cloud, or Hybrid—significantly reducing the cost and complexity of eDiscovery.

