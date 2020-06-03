Sharing Knowledge and Strengthening Education, Ipro Is Excited To Partner with eDiscovery Today
Ipro, the global leader in eDiscovery solutions, is pleased to announce an educational content partnership with eDiscovery Today.
— Jim Gill, Content Chief, Ipro
Founded by industry leader Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is a daily resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices, and case law in electronic discovery, cybersecurity, and data privacy. With this partnership, Ipro and eDiscovery Today will broaden their ability to highlight, share, and co-create the highest quality educational and knowledge-sharing thought-leadership covering all segments of the legal technology industry, including Corporate Legal Teams, Law Firms, Government Agencies, and Legal Service Providers.
“Doug Austin is a strong voice in the LegalTech community,” shared Jim Gill, Content Chief for Ipro. “It’s an honor to partner with him and broaden eDiscovery knowledge for our community. Ipro is excited to invest in education showcasing Doug’s insights through the rapidly growing thought-leadership program at Ipro.
"Ipro has been making eDiscovery easier for the legal community literally for decades through their meaningful solutions and their breadth of educational resources, including their blog, white papers, and webinars," said Doug Austin, Editor of the new eDiscovery Today blog. "I am excited to announce Ipro as an Educational Sponsor of eDiscovery Today, and I look forward to working together to bring even more educational content and resources to the legal community."
As part of their educational partnership, Ipro and eDiscovery Today will also be co-sponsoring a thought leader podcast series starting in Q3 of 2020. Conducting and publishing interviews with eDiscovery and cybersecurity experts, Ipro is able to bring thought leadership to the forefront for the legal community.
Look for this podcast series and other additional content initiatives coming soon from the Ipro and eDiscovery Today educational content sponsorship.
About eDiscovery Today blog
Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices, and case law in electronic discovery, cybersecurity and data privacy. Doug has over thirty years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous Corporate and Government clients.
About Ipro Tech, LLC
Ipro is a global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial. Ipro draws upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software, services, and support, bundled as a solution and deployed the way you want it—Desktop, On-prem, Cloud, or Hybrid—significantly reducing the cost and complexity of eDiscovery. For more information, visit https://www.Iprotech.com
