Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Loop 88 Projects

LUBBOCK COUNTY – Citizens are invited to attend a virtual public hearing for the proposed Loop 88 Segments 1, 2 and 4 projects. A pre-recorded, narrated video presentation for the proposed project will be available on Tuesday, June 9 at 4 p.m. on the Texas Department of Transportation and the Lubbock County (search “Loop 88 Public Hearing”) websites. Hearing materials, project information and project maps are also available on the TxDOT website.

Proposed Loop 88 plans include converting existing rural roadways to an access-controlled six-lane freeway with frontage roads and ramps, and interchanges developed at designated cross streets. Loop 88 Segments 1 and 2 project limits are from US 84 to US 62/82, a length of approximately 16 miles in Lubbock and Lubbock County. Loop 88 Segment 4 project limits are from US 87 to US 84, a length of approximately 9 miles in Lubbock County.

The proposed projects would require the acquisition of additional right of way. Information regarding the TxDOT Relocation Assistance Program, and services and benefits for displaced individuals and other affected property owners, as well as information about the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition and construction, can be obtained from the TxDOT district office by calling (806) 745-4411.

Citizens can provide project comments through June 24, 2020. Comments can be submitted online or by email. Members of the public can also call (806) 370-8060 to provide verbal testimony (starting at 4 p.m. on June 9, 2020, and continuing through 11:59 p.m., June 24, 2020) or submit written comments by mail to: Loop 88 Project Manager, Texas Department of Transportation, 135 Slaton Road, Lubbock, TX 79404-5202. All comments must be submitted or postmarked on or before June 24, 2020 to be included in the public record.

Citizens without internet access or that have general questions regarding the proposed project or the virtual public hearing, can contact Shelley Harris, P.E. at (806) 748-4406 by email.