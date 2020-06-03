Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,249 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Donovan Urges Legislature to Consider Use-of-Force Reform Bills

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Attorney General T.J. Donovan today sent a letter to Senator Tim Ashe, President Pro Tempore, and Representative Mitzi Johnson, Speaker of the House, urging the Legislature to pass legislation to improve training of law enforcement and to study a change in the standard applied to police use-of-force incidents. In the letter, Attorney General Donovan points to two bills, H.808 and H.464, which, if passed, will increase transparency and trust in law enforcement while aiming to limit the number of use-of-force incidents. “I know you share my dismay and outrage over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer,” wrote Attorney General Donovan. “I am writing today to ask you to consider legislation that would help prevent similar tragedies from happening here in Vermont.”

Attorney General Donovan advocates in his letter for the Legislature to convene a committee to consider H.808, “An act relating to the use of deadly force by law enforcement,” which adopts California’s new standard of review in police use-of-force incidents. He also urged passage of H.464, “An act relating to law enforcement training on appropriate use of force, de-escalation tactics, and cross-cultural awareness,” which would provide a more transparent, fact-based, and community needs-based approach to public safety and community service by establishing a model Use of Force, De-Escalation, and Cross-Cultural Awareness policy. This bill would also require the collection of data about use-of-force incidents.

“We are at an inflection point in policing in our country,” said Attorney General Donovan of today’s letter. “These two bills provide avenues to increase our public’s trust in law enforcement and limit the use of force by police. We should act now in order to maintain and increase the public’s trust.”

A copy of today’s letter can be found here.

Last modified: June 3, 2020

You just read:

Attorney General Donovan Urges Legislature to Consider Use-of-Force Reform Bills

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.