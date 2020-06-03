Dr. David Samadi’s SMART technique preserves sex after prostate cancer
Experience Matters: Choose Wisely. Sex after Robotic Prostate Surgery Dr. David Samadi’s SMART technique preserves sex after prostate cancer”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cancer diagnosis always carries concerns of survival. But for men diagnosed with prostate cancer, another concern is their sex life. Questions such as, “How will treatments affect sex, especially prostate surgery, and will sex be the same as before prostate cancer, are common. Men want and deserve answers on this intimate part of their lives.
“Preserving sexual function is a normal concern for men and their partners. Some treatments for prostate cancer can have side effects that may disrupt a man’s ability to perform in bed,” explained Dr. David Samadi, world renowned prostate surgeon, and Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York. “That’s why a diagnosis of prostate cancer is unique from other cancers. It directly affects one of the most enjoyable expressions of intimacy men thrive upon. The truth is prostate cancer treatment may change sex but it does not end it, and experience of the surgeon plays a big role in your outcome.”
Dr. Samadi is recognized as one of the best prostate surgeons in the world. He has performed more than 8,000 robotic prostate surgeries using his custom Samadi Modified Advanced Robotic Techinique (SMART) prostate surgery, thanks to his years of work and research helping him create this unique procedure. This minimally invasive surgery for prostate cancer is centered toward complete removal of the cancerous prostate, excellent sexual function and urinary control. Instead of nerve sparing through a traditional robotic surgery, where nerves are mobilized away from the prostate, now I remove the prostate from the surrounding sensitive nerves and therefore less chance of affecting those nerves and sexual function.
“Restoring an enjoyable sex life after prostate cancer is partially dependent on prostate cancer treatment choice,” said Dr. Samadi. “That’s why my SMART technique is a valuable tool for men who are good candidates. The precision of the robotic surgical arm, working in a bloodless field with much better visualization than open or laparoscopic surgery has allowed me to preserve the sensitive sexual nerves and urinary control. Patients have minimum pain after surgery and usually being discharged within a day after surgery.
“I encourage men and their partners to resume sexual activity as soon as a man is ready, Penile Rehabilitation with oral Medications, Vacuum Pump, Penile injections and Penile Suppositories are among some of the options available after surgery.” stated Dr. Samadi.
For example, prostate cancer treatments can leave men feeling tired, irritable, and not in the mood for sex. Having open and honest discussions with their partner or joining a prostate cancer support group can lead to meaningful change. Erectile dysfunction (ED) is often temporary but during recovery, medications such as Viagra or Cialis will help.
“The issue of orgasm without erection does not mean men will be unable to get an erection, but rather it’s possible to achieve orgasm even without one” explained Dr. Samadi. “Since the prostate gland produces most of the fluid that makes up semen, men who’ve had their prostate removed by surgery will have a dry or nearly dry orgasm, but are still pleasurable as usual.”
Dr. Samadi added, “The main things I want men to know is what to expect after surgery, how to accelerate recovery, and to experiment with their partner on what works and what doesn’t. Bottom line, any problem they come across, can be overcome. Always remember you can always have small dose of radiation after surgery but surgery after radiation is very challenging and almost impossible in some cases. Radiation and Cyberknife can lead to sexual dysfunction as well so always get a second opinion learn all the facts before you make a decision.”
