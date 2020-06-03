Statement of the Association of Foreign Correspondents in the USA

The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents issued the following statement related to the recent developments of targeting journalists in the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , June 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Foreign Correspondents in the United States stands united with all of our colleagues both on the frontlines and behind the scenes working to deliver news, regarding the recent protests across the country. Journalists and members of the foreign, national, and local press should be permitted to carry out their work safely, without intimidation and fear for their personal safety. Both a free press and an informed public are the bedrocks of democracy, and one cannot exist without the other. Our hope is that America will overcome this critical moment in history with strength, resilience, and unity while ensuring respect and equal treatment for all; regardless of origin, race, appearance, and sexual orientation”.