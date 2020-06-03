Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,247 in the last 365 days.

MDC extends program cancellations to June 30 and will offer more programs online

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – With concerns about COVID-19 continuing, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces it has extended its cancellation of programs and events at nature centers and other Department locations through June 30.

To help continue to connect people with nature, MDC will be offering more of its nature-focused programs through online formats. According to MDC, the online offerings will make it more convenient and comfortable for people to attend the programs virtually from wherever they are in the state -- and beyond.

MDC typically provides hundreds of public programs each year at its various nature centers and other locations around the state. Due to the threats of COVID-19, MDC cancelled its public programs and events in March and has extended the cancellations through June.

Find MDC offerings of online programs at mdc.mo.gov/events-s3.

Programs will be added as they become available. Participants in MDC online programs will be required to register online and will be emailed a program survey and other information after the event. Programs will typically be 30 minutes or less and participants will be able to ask questions online.

You just read:

MDC extends program cancellations to June 30 and will offer more programs online

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.