Amidst the Pandemic, New Author Makes a Connection Between Your Skin, Your Soul, and Your Life Transformation

Explore the connection on how your physical body- mind, body and soul and it's health- can affect your attitude, your choices, your goals and life's direction

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives and soul of our country and the rest of the world, a timely release, Soulworx, A Transformative Journey From Skin to Soul , written by San Francisco Bay Area entrepreneur, Cheryl Pierce, RN, MSN, her book takes you on a journey from the physiology of your skin and its amazing ability to heal, and how the body, mind and spirit can heal from past and present challenges and psychological wounds.Much like today’s entrepreneurs striving to maintain their businesses in a climate of crisis, Cheryl’s entrepreneurial heart took root back in 2007, when she launched her first business at a time of Great Recession, giving rise to her own transformational process from victim to victor in all areas of her life.As we’ve all been practicing social distancing lately, Cheryl seeks to inspire the individual journey, during challenging times, by mastering your mind and body , gaining confidence through new thoughts, beliefs, emotions and a general new attitude, all of which, literally, molds your skin and bodies.Soulworx A Transformative Journey From Skin to Soul shares how to gain clarity of your life’s vision, so you can live the abundant life you were meant to live; a life that is confident, courageous, and entrepreneurial Cheryl Pierce is the founder and CEO of Skinworx and Soulworx in San Francisco, CA. She is also a Certified High Performance Coach, a trained Advanced Pranic healer, sought-after speaker, whose 26 years of experience in the medical field, coupled with her success as an entrepreneur, based on her many client testimonials, she has impacted the lives of many through her businesses, coaching, seminar, and bootcamps…and now, as an author. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and has a 25-year-old daughter.Published by Foresight Book Publishing, Co., her work is meant to encourage readers to take a deep journey, looking at those things that can transform you to live a more vibrant life of purpose. Contact: Cheryl Pierce (415) 641-6223 www.mysoulworx.com