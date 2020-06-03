Supreme Court Justices See Tech Grants in Action

When Justices Patrick F. Fischer and R. Patrick DeWine visited the Hamilton County domestic relations court, they saw how Supreme Court emergency technology grants keep justice going during the coronavirus crisis.

“Even during a pandemic, the courts must remain open, so that justice will endure,” Justice Fischer said. “Modern technology allows that to happen.”

The Hamilton County court received a $35,000 grant from the Ohio Supreme Court after Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor put aside more than $6 million from her budget to keep local courts operating during the pandemic.

“As a judge, I am deeply grateful to the Supreme Court for funding the grant money that has allowed our court to launch ourselves into the future of court communication and work within the community we serve,” Hamilton County Domestic Relations Judge Amy Searcy said.

“As an Ohio taxpayer, I am thrilled at the ‘lightning speed’ at which the Ohio Supreme Court responded and reacted to the request of our county court,” Judge Searcy said. “This is an example of collaboration, cooperation and support between state partners.”

The $35,000 grant allowed the court to purchase:

Seven Zoom video conferencing systems

Large-screen monitors

Cameras and microphones

Tripod carts and supporting hardware

Zoom licensing and laptops

“It is critical that our courts continue to function in this challenging time,” Justice DeWine said after the recent visit to Cincinnati. “It is gratifying to see judges across Ohio taking innovative steps to ensure that they can continue to serve the public.”

The equipment grants were applied for and administered to 284 courts in 87 counties in about a month under Chief O’Connor’s emergency coronavirus plan.

The special grants were in addition to Chief Justice O’Connor’s annual Ohio Technology Initiative, which has transferred more than $17 million to local Ohio courts in the past six years.