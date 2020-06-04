Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Stay Cal Hospitality Strengthens its Real Estate Development Division with the Hiring of Cole Strombom

Stay Cal Hospitality CEO Hiten Suraj looks to accelerate the real estate development division through both organic growth and acquisitions.

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stay Cal Hospitality, a leader in hospitality management & development in the Northern California region, announced that Cole Strombom would be heading their real estate development division.

“Cole brings his immense depth & experience to our real estate development division and we are excited to have him join the next phase of our growth” Hiten Suraj, President, Stay Cal Hospitality.

Cole is a licensed Real Estate Broker and previously spent over 5 years working at SWENSON, one of the largest family-owned real estate development and construction firms in the Bay Area. Cole led over $100m in acquisitions during his tenure at SWENSON.

"I am excited to join Stay Cal and look forward to playing a key role in the company's strategic growth & real estate development initiatives." Cole Strombom

Cole will be responsible for leading and managing each component of the real estate investment and development vertical at Stay Cal Hospitality. He will drive all current & future initiatives starting with the construction of the Holiday Inn Express Suites in Sunnyvale, California, and the first steel modular Courtyard By Marriott at Pittsburg, California.

About Stay Cal Hospitality
Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Stay Cal Hospitality is a dynamic & growing hotel development & management company with over 40 years of experience in the hospitality business. Stay Cal Hospitality currently manages multiple boutique and branded hotels across the Northern California region.

Media Relations
Stay Cal Hospitality
+1 650-372-5151
