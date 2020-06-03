Go Electric: Protect Your Chickens from Bears and Other Predators

CONTACT: Andrew Timmins: (603) 788-3164 Jay Martin (603) 271-3211 June 3, 2020

CONCORD, NH – As a growing number of Granite State residents raise chickens, an increasing number of wildlife species are recognizing unprotected poultry as an easy food source.

“Fish and Game strongly recommends that the public take a responsible approach to protecting their chickens and other livestock, one that is beneficial to both the state’s wildlife and a homeowner’s property and resources,” said Andrew Timmins, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Bear Project Leader. “Each summer, an increasing number of bears and other wildlife are killed by homeowners protecting poultry and other livestock from predation. This does not represent a sustainable approach to managing our wildlife resources.”

Electric fencing is the most effective and proactive method of keeping bears and other wildlife out of chicken coops and areas where livestock is contained. Wildlife predators are readily tempted by easily accessible and high-quality foods, which include chicken and poultry grain. In New Hampshire, many chickens are free-ranging or insecurely housed which makes them vulnerable to predation. A properly constructed electric fence will effectively prevent coop entry by bears and other wildlife. Electric fencing represents a lasting solution to adverse wildlife interactions.

“Electric poultry and bee fence packages are readily available from a variety of stores and distributors in New Hampshire. If properly maintained, this equipment will last many years thereby making the financial investment a very reasonable one,” said Timmins. “Be responsible, go electric!”

See a brochure on protecting chickens with electric fencing at: www.wildnh.com/wildlife/documents/chickens.pdf.

Learn more about civilized solutions to wildlife problems at wildlifehelp.org.