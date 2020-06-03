Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,127 in the last 365 days.

AdaptiVision Appointed Exclusive Dealer of Zoomax Products in New England

Acesight VR wearable tech for low vision

The all new Acesight VR wearable tech for low vision by Zoomax.

Acesight VR 48 megapixel camera

The Acesight VR features a 48 megapixel camera for the best image quality of all wearable devices on the market today.

Providing the visually impaired with greater access to assistive technology across the region

Stu is well known throughout New England as an expert in the field of low vision and blindness. It is comforting to know that our low vision clients are taken care of so professionally and expertly.”
— David Bradburn, President, Zoomax (USA) Inc.
LYNNFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdaptiVision, Inc., a leading provider of low vision solutions in New England, is pleased to announce its appointment as the exclusive dealer of Zoomax (USA) Inc. products in the region, resulting in a significant expansion of its product offerings to the blind and low vision community.

In service to the unique needs of individual customers, Zoomax portable low vision aids, desktop video magnifiers, and wearable devices are now available for sale in New England exclusively through AdaptiVision. The family-owned-and-operated company offers free in-home demonstrations and training on all products, including remote consultations by phone and video chat.

“We are thrilled to offer the full line of Zoomax low vision devices to our local and regional neighbors,” said Stuart Flom, AdaptiVision’s founder and president. “We admire the Zoomax commitment to user experience and product innovation, and we intend to put their technology in the hands of those who need it most.”

“Stu is well known throughout New England as an expert in the field of low vision and blindness,” replied David Bradburn, president of Zoomax (USA) Inc. “It is comforting to know that our low vision clients are taken care of so professionally and expertly.”

Among the variety of Zoomax products offered by AdaptiVision include its newest line of Acesight wearable devices. The smart glasses incorporating virtual reality technology known as “Acesight VR” were recently introduced at the 35th CSUN Assistive Technology Conference in Anaheim. The glasses are quickly gaining popularity thanks to their excellent image quality, lightweight design, and affordability.

All product details may be found on AdaptiVision’s website. Interested individuals should contact AdaptiVision at (800) 407-6486 or info@lowvisionsource.com to arrange a free product demonstration, either in-person, or remotely.

About AdaptiVision, Inc.
AdaptiVision, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based distributor of low vision and lighting equipment. AdaptiVision’s mission is to serve the New England low vision population with the highest level of integrity. By focusing on personalized service, AdaptiVision has provided great solutions to thousands of satisfied low vision consumers for over 25 years. Visit AdaptiVision's online store to learn more.

About Stuart Flom
Drawing on his experience in teaching and in the vision lighting technology industry, Stuart Flom founded AdaptiVision in 1994 to help people with low vision become more independent through assistive technology. His primary goal is to provide the best low vision technology and lighting solutions specific to the individual’s needs.

About Zoomax (USA) Inc.
Zoomax (USA) Inc. is based near Boston, MA, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zoomax Technology Co., Limited in China. Zoomax designs and manufactures a full line of solutions to help people who are visually impaired or blind, in the USA and in more than 60 countries around the world.

Bethany Wyshak
AdaptiVision
+1 800-407-6486
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

AdaptiVision Appointed Exclusive Dealer of Zoomax Products in New England

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.