AdaptiVision Appointed Exclusive Dealer of Zoomax Products in New England
Providing the visually impaired with greater access to assistive technology across the region
LYNNFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdaptiVision, Inc., a leading provider of low vision solutions in New England, is pleased to announce its appointment as the exclusive dealer of Zoomax (USA) Inc. products in the region, resulting in a significant expansion of its product offerings to the blind and low vision community.
— David Bradburn, President, Zoomax (USA) Inc.
In service to the unique needs of individual customers, Zoomax portable low vision aids, desktop video magnifiers, and wearable devices are now available for sale in New England exclusively through AdaptiVision. The family-owned-and-operated company offers free in-home demonstrations and training on all products, including remote consultations by phone and video chat.
“We are thrilled to offer the full line of Zoomax low vision devices to our local and regional neighbors,” said Stuart Flom, AdaptiVision’s founder and president. “We admire the Zoomax commitment to user experience and product innovation, and we intend to put their technology in the hands of those who need it most.”
“Stu is well known throughout New England as an expert in the field of low vision and blindness,” replied David Bradburn, president of Zoomax (USA) Inc. “It is comforting to know that our low vision clients are taken care of so professionally and expertly.”
Among the variety of Zoomax products offered by AdaptiVision include its newest line of Acesight wearable devices. The smart glasses incorporating virtual reality technology known as “Acesight VR” were recently introduced at the 35th CSUN Assistive Technology Conference in Anaheim. The glasses are quickly gaining popularity thanks to their excellent image quality, lightweight design, and affordability.
All product details may be found on AdaptiVision’s website. Interested individuals should contact AdaptiVision at (800) 407-6486 or info@lowvisionsource.com to arrange a free product demonstration, either in-person, or remotely.
About AdaptiVision, Inc.
AdaptiVision, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based distributor of low vision and lighting equipment. AdaptiVision’s mission is to serve the New England low vision population with the highest level of integrity. By focusing on personalized service, AdaptiVision has provided great solutions to thousands of satisfied low vision consumers for over 25 years. Visit AdaptiVision's online store to learn more.
About Stuart Flom
Drawing on his experience in teaching and in the vision lighting technology industry, Stuart Flom founded AdaptiVision in 1994 to help people with low vision become more independent through assistive technology. His primary goal is to provide the best low vision technology and lighting solutions specific to the individual’s needs.
About Zoomax (USA) Inc.
Zoomax (USA) Inc. is based near Boston, MA, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zoomax Technology Co., Limited in China. Zoomax designs and manufactures a full line of solutions to help people who are visually impaired or blind, in the USA and in more than 60 countries around the world.
Bethany Wyshak
AdaptiVision
+1 800-407-6486
