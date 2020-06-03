MVRcheck.com Achieves National Accreditation For Administration of Drug and Alcohol Testing
Establishing a Drug Free workplace is critical in preventing work related injuries and illnesses and becomes an effective part of the company safety program.USA, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MVRcheck.com has been officially recognized as Nationally Accredited for Administration of Drug and Alcohol Testing Programs (NAADATP) by the Drug & Alcohol Testing Industry Association (DATIA). This accreditation means that their facility, operations and personnel meet the highest standards in areas such as regulatory compliance, client confidentiality, accountability, company service standards, operational practices, business ethics, and professional competency for drug and alcohol testing program management. A primary requirement of the NAADATP Program is that principal(s) of MVRcheck.com have attended comprehensive training on standards of program management and have passed an industry developed exam on these policies and procedures.
According to DATIA’s Membership and Programs Coordinator Linda Wilson “As a Nationally Accredited for Administration of Drug and Alcohol Testing Programs facility, MVRcheck.com’s clients can be assured that they are committed to offering superior program services while adhering to the highest professional standards. We congratulate them on this achievement.”
The Nationally Accredited for Drug and Alcohol Testing Program Management (NAADATP) program was created by quality-minded leaders in the drug and alcohol testing industry interested in raising the level of proficiency in drug and alcohol testing program management. This program aims at upholding the highest standards of program management in the company's operations and personnel.
For more information about MVRcheck.com's Drug Testing Programs which includes DOT and Non-DOT Testing, Random Testing and DOT Clearinghouse Services goto to MVRcheck.com.
For more information about the Nationally Accredited for Administration of Drug and Alcohol Testing Programs (NAADATP), visit the DATIA website at www.datia.org or call 1-800-355-1257.
