SIGNIFICANT DEMAND FOR COVID FREE CARIBBEAN ISLANDS REOPENING THIS SUMMER

Beach Front Villas St Lucia Bahamas Beach Beach Enclave Turks and Caicos Hawksbill Villa Turks and Caicos Luxury Beach Front Villa Jamaica

The Caribbean announces many Island re-opening

Exceptional Villas is offering our guests more flexibility when booking with safety and privacy at the forefront of our properties.” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, IRELAND, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The governments of the various Caribbean Islands reacted exceptionally quickly to COVID-19. They restricted social life, closed down schools and universities, resulting in very few cases, especially in the smaller islands. The Caribbean Regions total number of cases is less than a half percent of the worldwide cases.

The result is that many of the islands are now entirely COVID free while other nations are still battling the virus. They are happily ready to welcome tourists to experience some paradise life after being in lockdown for so long and are one of the first regions in the world ready to bring travelers back.

The Caribbean has also been quick in introducing detailed new government-mandated protocols which include new safety standards at airports, taxis, and communal areas. Jamaica, as an example, who recently announced their reopening have developed COVID-19 health and safety protocols of over 100 pages. Property Managers have undergone extensive training in further disinfection and distancing protocols. The emphasis all around is safety and privacy.

American Airlines, Southwest, Delta, and European carriers such as British Airways have all announced a return of some of their fleet to the region.

Many of our clients have contacted us saying how they dreaming of being on a beach with their toes in the sand or swimming in the crystal clear Caribbean. Exceptional Villas who are the number one vacation rental company in the world on Trust Pilot have observed that clients are quicker to book vacation rentals than hotels when it comes to their first post-COVID-19 vacation. There are many reasons for this.

There is a widespread understanding that vacation rentals are a safer option than hotels and other forms of accommodations. Villas and vacation properties have much more space with facilities such as swimming pools, tennis courts, hot tubs, gardens, gyms, and cinema rooms in many of the luxury properties. Grocery delivery is available to guests, and communal areas are not shared with any other guests ensuring a safe home away from home experience.

Vacation properties in the Caribbean have adopted extremely effective housekeeping practices. Each villa receives deep cleaning after each guest departs as well as extra days added between guests for further peace of mind. The bottom line is that it is much easier to social distance in a villa which means that until there is a vaccine, clients can still enjoy a bit of paradise.

Last but not least, according to Alexandra Baradi, CEO and Owner Exceptional Villas is offering our guests more flexibility when booking with safety and privacy at the forefront of our properties.

The islands that are ready to open to visitors include

US VIRGIN ISLANDS – Opening June 1st

ST LUCIA – Opening June 4th

ANTIGUA – Opening June 4th

ARUBA – Opening June 15th

JAMAICA – Opening June 15th

THE BAHAMAS – Opening July 1st

TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS – Opening July 22nd CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Other islands such as Barbados and Cayman Islands will follow shortly. Exceptional Villas has created a series of “Let’s Start Dreaming Videos” to help clients decide which is the perfect paradise island for them.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organising all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports, and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197

Lets Start Dreaming