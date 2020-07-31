Felbridge Exports South Africa's First Medical Cannabis Flower to Europe

Felbridge is pleased to announce that it has successfully exported South Africa's first shipment of medical cannabis to Europe with other regions to follow

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, July 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Felbridge , a company incorporated in the Republic of South Africa, is pleased to announce that it has successfully exported its first shipment of medical cannabis, grown at its facility in Stellenbosch, to Puregene AG in Switzerland.The shipment, dispatched from the Cape Town International Airport located in close proximity to Felbridge’s cultivation facility, will be further processed by Puregene. This shipment establishes Felbridge as a producer for the global market and directly links African cultivation to European consumers. Leslie Zetler , Chief Executive Officer of Felbridge, commented “Exporting South Africa’s first shipment of medical cannabis to Europe represents another major milestone for our group and reinforces our view of the proven benefits that medicinal cannabis holds as a viable natural alternative to conventional medicines. The export is significant in that our cultivation team met the stringent quality and product specifications required of the receiving parties’ regulatory authorities and further confirms our belief that Felbridge will play a key role in the supply of medical cannabis from South Africa to Europe and other regions.”Felbridge aims to become the leading cultivator in South Africa serving the international market with high quality pharmaceutical grade cannabis products thereby generating significant export revenues for the economy as well as provide employment opportunities and future investment into the sector.“The South African economy is under severe pressure at present which has now been compounded by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is clear that in order to navigate through these challenging times, we will require strong and effective leadership, build sustainable businesses and partnerships while offering innovative products and services which Felbridge is committed to providing in line with the regulatory framework provided by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.” added Mr. Zetler.