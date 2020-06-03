A Strong Third Quarter Brings in more Consumer Focus Groups within the USA
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qualitative recruitment remained steady by the end of Q2 and increased by nearly 20% in June 2020. The market was a little shaky as it was uncertain how the Qualitative Market Research Industry would be affected by the current pandemic, yet it’s rich performance has indicated that Brands not only need consumers but the What, When, Where, Why and How behind their decision buying as well. “It’s great to know that as the end Q3 nears. There was no decrease in focus groups available when compared to last quarter” said Brandon Miller, Senior Respondent Recruiter for Focus Quota. Although the growth is great, qualitative recruitment figures varied significantly by Brand, Product Type, and Target Consumer.
Overall, Focus Quota is up over 250% in revenues since the global crisis, and with an increasing activity around the Virtual Focus Groups sector. So far so great 2020! This high performance provides an ideal springboard for Q4 and 2021, which promises to see more growth.
As many companies shift from Traditional In-Person Focus Groups and lower project facility renting costs. Focus Quota is remaining ahead of the curve: Expanding its qualitative recruitment services to mobile, virtual, and digital native spaces.
About Focus Quota
Focus Quota (http://www.focusquota.com) is a New York-Headquartered Qualitative Research Company that specializes in participant recruitment for all your Market Research studies. Paid Focus Groups, Shop-Alongs, Idi’s, Tdi’s, Ethnographic Studies, Virtual Studies, Mobile Surveys, etc. Focus Quota provides a huge database of participants for all your research needs and has partnered with clients from all three business models B2B, B2C, and B2G.
