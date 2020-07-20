Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Maine to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Serious Compensation-The Sooner the Better

The Advocate is urging the wife of a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker with mesothelioma in Maine to please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BANGOR , MAINE, USA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging the wife or adult children of a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Maine to please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The average age for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old and financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a million dollars. For a Navy Veteran who spent their career in the navy or as a career shipyard worker the compensation might be in the millions of dollars.

Attorney Erik Karst of the law and his amazing team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars for people like this.



Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: "If your loved one is a Navy Veteran over 60 years old and you know he a had significant exposure to asbestos in the US Navy prior to 1982-please tell the doctors who are treating him about the asbestos exposure-if he is now in the hospital with suspected Coronavirus-COVID-19."

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in Maine.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Maine the Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* The Maine Medical Cancer Institute: https://www.mmc.org/cancer-institute

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma