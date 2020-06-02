21st Century Community Learning Centers | Nebraska Department of Education

The 21st CCLC is a competitive grant program to support the establishment of community learning centers offering expanded learning opportunities afterschool and in the summer. This federally-funded program is authorized under Title IV, Part B of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended.

Nebraska’s 21st CCLCs create an afterschool environment focused on three overarching goals, 1) improving overall student academic success, 2) increasing positive behavior and social interactions, and 3) increasing active and meaningful family and community engagement.