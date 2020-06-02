Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,096 in the last 365 days.

Fifteen health insurers request average rate decrease of 1.79% for Washington’s individual market

June 1, 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Fifteen health insurers filed an average proposed rate decrease of 1.79% for the 2021 individual health insurance market. This includes two new insurers — UnitedHealthcare of Oregon and Community Health Network of Washington — that are joining Washington’s market. 

With 15 insurers in next year’s individual market, all 39 counties will have at least two insurers selling plans inside the exchange, Washington Healthplanfinder. Ten insurers will sell plans outside of the exchange. 

The proposed average rate decrease follows an average premium reduction of 3.25% for 2019 plans. 

“Washington embraced the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and we’re seeing the continuing benefits today as we face the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “Despite ongoing attacks from the Trump administration, the ACA’s reforms have helped create reliable access to quality health insurance for individuals and their families and a stable marketplace where insurers want to do business.”

Kreidler’s office will review all proposed health plans and rate changes over the next several months, with final decisions coming in the fall. Health insurers may adjust their requested rates and offerings as they re-evaluate their projections based on the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

These are the first filings under Washington’s new Cascade Care, which includes standardized plan designs and the country’s first public option health plan program. The state Health Care Authority is in charge of running the procurement for public option plans and will release information later this month. 

Approximately 282,000 people who don’t get coverage from their employer must buy their own health insurance through the individual market, with most shopping on the exchange. Approximately 19,500 people enrolled during a special enrollment period from March 10 through May 8 that the Washington Health Benefit Exchange launched in response to the pandemic.

In Washington, 65% of people who buy plans on the Exchange qualify for subsidies that help lower their monthly premiums.

The Washington state Legislature enacted Cascade Care last year, creating new coverage options that will be available through the exchange during open enrollment starting Nov. 1 for coverage effective Jan. 1, 2021.

2021 Health insurers and their proposed rate changes

Health insurer

Proposed rate change

Inside/outside exchange 
Asuris Northwest Health

-5.92%

Outside exchange

BridgeSpan Health Company

0.03%

Both

Community Health Network of Washington

New

Inside exchange

Coordinated Care Corporation

2.10%

Inside exchange

Health Alliance Northwest Health Plan

7.42%

Outside exchange

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest

-1.93%

Both

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington

-4.87%

Both

LifeWise Health Plan of Washington

3.44%

Both

Molina Healthcare of Washington

0.27%

Inside exchange

PacificSource Health Plans

3.54%

Both

Premera Blue Cross

-8.99%

Inside exchange

Providence Health Plan

2.99%

Both

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon

-4.71%

Both

Regence BlueShield

-2.71%

Both

UnitedHealthcare of Oregon

New

Inside exchange

Total requested average* change *based on weighted enrollment  

-1.79%

  

 

You just read:

Fifteen health insurers request average rate decrease of 1.79% for Washington’s individual market

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.