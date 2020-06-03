Outstanding Success with E-Learning at Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices
The perseverance displayed by the students and their families in these unprecedented times is gives up hope for their future and how much more they will achieve”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since March, the students at Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices (SKHOV) have experienced a drastic adjustment to their daily routine. They have had to adapt to e-learning through the video chat platform Zoom, a particularly trying challenge for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Throughout all of these changes, the students are thriving.
— Dr. Joshua Weinstein, founder and CEO of SKHOV
The main focus of the distance learning courses is to keep students engaged until they are safely able to return to the classroom. The teachers and therapist at SKHOV work tirelessly to uphold this mission and have come up with creative learning techniques in order to do so. Despite this great challenge, the students are showing exceptional success.
At the start of the internet education program, some of the students had trouble staying focused. Many of them did not react well to looking at the computer screen and had to take multiple breaks throughout each lesson. Through hard work and unwavering commitment from our staff, we have seen phenomenal improvements across the board.
Students that previously had trouble vocalizing their thoughts are asking questions and recognizing their accomplishments. Others were unable to focus on class without strict supervision and are now excited to engage in multiple sessions throughout the day. Most remarkably, perhaps, a student struggling with physical skills such as buttoning his shirt was able to master this skill through e-learning.
It’s clear from these success stories and many more that the school has never given up on their students.
“The perseverance displayed by the students and their families in these unprecedented times is gives up hope for their future and how much more they will achieve.” said Dr. Joshua Weinstein, founder and CEO of SKHOV.
Joshua Santos
Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices
+1 718-686-9600
email us here