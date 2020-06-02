Health Education | Nebraska Department of Education

Health Education is a unique and separate academic discipline. It influences individual, family, and societal development, knowledge, attitudes and behavior and seeks the improvement of individual, family and community health. Health education helps individuals seek that which moves them toward optimal stages of wellness. It means also to aid individuals and families in overcoming the debilitating effects of economic deprivation, the lack of balance, disease and accidents of life.

Mission of Health Education

The mission of health education is to motivate young people to maintain and improve their health, prevent disease, and avoid or reduce health-related risk behaviors. It is the role of the health educator to provide young people with the knowledge and skills they need to be healthy for a lifetime and to utilize these health enhancing skills as a means for achieving life’s goals.

The National Health Education Standards states:

Standard 1: Students will comprehend concepts related to health promotion and disease prevention to enhance health.

