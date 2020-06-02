2020 Governor's Environmental Stewardship Award Winners Announced

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers today announced the winners of the 2020 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards.

“Tennesseans continue to show their commitment to the environment in innovative ways, and we want to recognize their outstanding efforts,” Lee said. “These awards show that responsible environmental stewardship is happening across our state.”

The Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards program recognizes exceptional voluntary actions that improve or protect our environment and natural resources with projects or initiatives not required by law or regulation.

In its 34th year, the awards program covers nine categories: agriculture and forestry; building green; clean air; energy and renewable resources; environmental education and outreach; materials management; natural resource conservation; sustainable performance; and water quality conservation.

“This year’s Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards reflect a diverse approach to environmental responsibility,” Salyers said. “The winners are worthy of this recognition, and we are proud of the example they set for all of us.”

The 2020 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award recipients are:

Entity County Category The City of Knoxville Knox Energy and Renewable Resources Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry Cumberland Agriculture and Forestry FedExFamilyHouse Shelby Building Green green|spaces Hamilton Environmental Education and Outreach Johnson County Johnson Natural Resource Milcrofton Utility District Williamson Water Quality Paint Oak, LLC. Hamblen Materials Management Shelby County Health Department Shelby Clean Air Stanley Black & Decker Madison Sustainable Performance

Additionally, Crosstown Concourse in Memphis and The Nashville Food Project of Nashville are recognized with Pursuit of Excellence Awards, which recognizes past award winners who continue to demonstrate a high regard for environmental stewardship.

The Robert Sparks Walker Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced later.

A panel of nine professionals representing agricultural, conservation, forestry, environmental and academic professions judged more than 82 nominations and selected this year’s award recipients based on criteria including on-the-ground environmental achievement, innovation, transferability, partnerships, and public education. Details about each award winner can be found in the attachment.

For more information, visit https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/opsp-policy-and-sustainable-practices/governor-s-environmental-stewardship-awards.html.