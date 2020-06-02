Lt. Gov. McKee Discusses Financial Support Programs for Minority Businesses

April 3, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor McKee opened his first weekly Spanish small business conference call by reminding people to be safe and follow the guidelines from the Governor and Department of Health. The Lt. Governor highlighted his proposal for financial support for small minority businesses which he has been advocating for since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Lieutenant Governor introduced Joe Rodio, Legal Counsel to the Office of the Lt. Governor, to discuss questions surrounding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Application and Unemployment Insurance. Doris Blanchard from Commerce RI also provided answers to questions from minority businesses on financial support programs. Oscar Mejias from the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce discussed feedback he has received on the PPP and the 2020 Census.

Central Falls Mayor James Diossa addressed the high level of infection in the city and a plan to develop a robust effort to mitigate the spread of the virus. Central Falls City Council President Maria Rivera shared the steps Central Falls is taking to create local testing sites for COVID-19, and how the pandemic is affecting local business.

Representative Carlos Tobon of Pawtucket highlighted the recently announced expansion of the Pawtucket Business Development Corporation commercial loan program to help small businesses during the pandemic.

The Lt. Governor provided closing remarks and urged everyone to continue following protocols for social distancing.

The weekly calls are translated live in Spanish and broadcast on Facebook by www.chapincitomedia.com.

Watch: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkVY328Ju8A&t=4361s