McKee Hosts Weekly COVID-19 Q and A: Veterans Services, Local Music Industry

April 8, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor Dan McKee hosted his first Facebook Live COVID-19 Q and A with guests Westerly Town Councilman Caswell Cooke, Director of Veterans Affairs Kasim Yarn and World Accordion Champion Cory Pesaturo.

Lt. Governor McKee took questions from viewers throughout the hour long broadcast. Pesaturo performed a short musical selection and discussed the impact of the virus on the local music industry, highlighting a new grant available to artists through the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts. Director Yarn discussed resources for veterans in need, including RIServes.org.