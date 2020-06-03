CloudMills and HRNX are now Joynd
HR integrations for the entire employee life cycle, giving employers the power to choose best-of-fit applications, and vendors the opportunity to deliver.
Joynd is really a union of two very passionate, expert teams. We share specialized expertise in HCM, payroll, talent management, candidate sourcing, recruiting systems and screening vendors.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
CloudMills and HRNX recently merged to offer the most extensive vendor integration platform in the Human Resources market. The joined companies offer the industry’s largest cloud connector library, a platform optimized for integrating data and processes across applications, and guiding expertise and domain knowledge. Today, the combined team takes great joy in announcing the new company name: Joynd.
“Joynd represents what employers and vendors need, which is connecting the HR applications they want without integrations getting in the way of their choice. There is ‘joy’ in doing what we do: we apply our knowledge and solutions to seamlessly link all hiring and employment applications, and through the efficiencies gained, contribute to making people’s work lives more meaningful,” says Dianna Sheppard, CEO. “With the teams and companies now Joynd, the combined network includes more than 350 vendor integrations available across the HR ecosystem.”
“Joynd is really a union of two very passionate, expert teams,” says Paul Mladineo, President and CRO. “We share specialized expertise in HCM, payroll, talent management, candidate sourcing, recruiting systems and screening vendors. Joynd is the only vendor with an end-to-end HR Integration-as-a-Service platform connecting all applications used to manage the employee lifecycle.”
“Our commitment to fully-managed implementations doesn’t end when the connectors are built, as we manage implementations through deployment. As we continue to expand our network of integrated vendors and applications, we have begun to introduce self-service connector models to the SMB market,” notes Rick Barfoot, COO. “As blockchain networks emerge for HR-related data, Joynd will extend its connector library to allow its customers and partners to fully participate in this ecosystem.”
Offering HR professionals the power to choose the best-of-fit technology option for any given HR process, and giving more HR technology vendors the opportunity to deliver as best-of-fit in their respective markets, Joynd is poised to make the cloud application-enabled world of work better.
