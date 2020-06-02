Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,171 in the last 365 days.

Sales Tax Ends On Internet Access Beginning July 1, 2020

The Internet Tax Freedom Act of 1998 temporarily stopped states and local governments from imposing new taxes on Internet access and multiple or discriminatory taxes on electronic commerce.

The Act had a grandfather clause allowing states that already taxed Internet access to continue enforcing those taxes. South Dakota was included in the grandfather clause.

In 2016, Congress made the Act permanent and only extended the grandfather clause to June 30, 2020. Starting July 1, 2020, Internet access will no longer be subject to state and municipal sales tax in South Dakota.

For more information, please read the Internet Tax Freedom Act (ITFA) Tax Fact.

You just read:

Sales Tax Ends On Internet Access Beginning July 1, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.