Vitale Statement on Protests

Trenton – Senator Joseph Vitale issued the following statement in support of those protesting peacefully across the country, standing with George Floyd and against the structural and systematic racism in our society:

“There is a great deal of privilege afforded to me in this society because I am white and because I am a man. I have spent my career doing what I can to hold up and stand by vulnerable and marginalized communities. What is happening all across our country, sparked by the brutal murder of George Floyd, but representing the historical mass violence committed against Black America, is another time in which I must use my voice and my privilege to stand by those in need. I hear you and I am here for you. I denounce the Trump Administration’s actions in mobilizing our military to further commit violence against our brothers and sisters, our neighbors, our friends and family who are bravely demanding change and peacefully protesting. This system of oppression must end. Now is the time.”