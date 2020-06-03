An Open Letter from Krishnan Suthanthiran Congratulating NASA, SpaceX & Mr. Elon Musk
...through smart public/private partnership, it is most certainly possible to solve many of the challenges faced globally today, including the healthcare delivery system.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A very big congratulations to the entire team at NASA, SpaceX and Mr. Elon Musk, on successfully sending, for the first time in nine years from U.S. soil, two Astronauts — Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken — to the International Space Station this past weekend.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, TeamBest Companies & Best Cure Global Foundation
This is an incredible technological achievement that all citizens of the world can be proud of and celebrate, especially in the midst of a year filled with the most contagious and deadly infectious disease in more than a century — COVID-19. This virus has infected nearly 6 million citizens worldwide and killed 400,000 citizens. Global communities continue to see daily increases in infection and death rates, while lockdowns have reduced the Global GDP by more than 30 Trillion USD and loss of several hundred million jobs globally in 2020.
In the mid-1960s, while studying my undergraduate Engineering degree in India, there was a movie one night after dinner, courtesy of VOA (Voice of America) about the USA/NASA Space Program. Watching this, as an engineering student, I dreamt of one day traveling to the USA to study and work. I was deeply inspired by the NASA Space Program and its accomplishments throughout the last six decades. While watching the NASA/SpaceX launch this past weekend, and seeing it successfully reach the International Space Station, reminded me of the 1960’s Space Program of USA/NASA that I observed while I was in India pursuing my engineering studies.
After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from Madras University in India, I traveled to Canada in September 1969 to pursue a Masters Degree in Engineering at Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. After graduating from Carleton University with a Masters Degree in Engineering, I traveled to the USA and arrived in Washington, DC in late June of 1972 as a permanent resident. I liked the beauty of Washington, DC and looked for employment with hopes of remaining there. I was fortunate to be recruited by an Oncologist at Howard University Hospital (formerly known as Freedmen’s) in mid-July 1972. A career in cancer treatment and prevention has been a lifelong goal of mine, ever since my father’s passing in 1968 due to cancer. I worked as an Engineer Physicist at Howard University Hospital in Washington, DC, USA until 1978. Shortly after that, I became involved in part-time business in medical supplies to hospitals.
Similar to the success of launching two astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time in almost a decade, and the significant cost-savings of this past weekend’s launch through smart public/private partnership, it is most certainly possible to solve many of the challenges faced globally today, including the healthcare delivery system. In 1991, then Congressman Harris Wofford stated that, “If criminals have the right to a lawyer, I think working Americans should have the right to a doctor... I'm Harris Wofford, and I believe there is nothing more fundamental than the right to see a doctor when you're sick.”
I am requesting that Mr. Elon Musk, Founder of Tesla Motors and SpaceX join me, Best Cure Global Foundation and TeamBest Companies, in tackling the global healthcare crisis — the single largest economy, with annual expenditures of 15 Trillion USD and growing at 10% or more each year, due to increasing population and cost. By establishing the Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System’s network of Hub & Spoke Models, with express and mobile clinics linked to general and multi-specialty medical centers connected to 2–6 star apartment hotels, we can reduce the death and suffering from cancer, cardiac, diabetes and all other diseases by 50% or more, by the end of next decade. The system uses the Best Cure Total Health Approach of Prevention, Early Detection & Effective Treatment for Total Cure. This Best Cure Proactive Healthcare Delivery System will have full transparency of clinical outcome, benefits and cost.
As of one of our great pioneers Albert Einstein once said, “If at first the idea is not absurd, then there is no hope for it.”
I believe that life is a gift from our parents. We are born to live, and live to enjoy and cherish our gift. We can look at every obstacle as an opportunity or every opportunity as an obstacle. Who we are, what we are, and where we are, have a lot to do with the choices we have made and the ones we did not. Our career and service to the community are the outcome of what we do with the gift.
