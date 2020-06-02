Your Luxury Summer Getaway Awaits at The Houstonian
Families will love summertime at The Houstonian with three temperature-controlled pools, a 32-foot slide, geysers, & Little Lagoon.
Enjoy a relaxing summer stay at The Houstonian with the Bubbles & Breakfast Package which includes a bottle of wine upon arrival, complimentary bubble bath, and a late check-out.
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is open and ready to offer guests a healthy, safe, and luxurious getaway with great summer specials.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa kicks off summer with a whole new lineup of summer fun. The ultimate urban escape, which combines genuine luxury with personalized service, offers guests a fun and relaxing getaway, with something for everyone. The Houstonian’s unique location, situated on 27-acres of forested property, captures the spirit of Texas grandeur with its expansive green space, jogging trails, and panoramic views. In addition to a robust list of daily activities, guests can enjoy on-property restaurants, three temperature-controlled pools, a jogging trail, and access to daily fitness classes in a state of the art work-out facility. Families, couples, and travelers will enjoy everything The Houstonian has to offer.
Health and safety are always top of mind at The Houstonian. Guests will rest comfortably knowing that The Houstonian is doing everything they can to put their guest’s needs first. Every detail from the check-in process to pool-time and on-property restaurant protocol has been given careful consideration in The Houstonian Health and Sanitization Program. A daily check-in at The Houstonian Wellness Desk ensures the health of everyone on the property. Staff also follow sanitation measures that meet or exceed the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Drive & Play Package
Enjoy our luxurious, 27-acre playground in the middle of the city with an in-room movie, gifts for the kids, and a Summer Calendar full of on-site activities for families. Summer fun includes popcorn and candy upon arrival and a nature hike down to scenic Buffalo Bayou in The Houstonian’s backyard. The Houstonian's jogging trails lead to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, picnic areas, bike trails, and golf course. With plenty of city attractions and shopping at your doorstep, you’ll need more than a weekend to play!
· Best available rate for deluxe accommodations through August 31.
· Popcorn, candy, and Nature's Friend stuffed toy upon arrival
· Three temperature-controlled pools with 32-foot slide, geysers, & Little Lagoon (advance reservations for recreational pool access recommended)
· Complimentary in-room movie per stay
· On-site summer activities for families and couples
· Complimentary Nature Hikes on Saturday & Sunday mornings*
· Complimentary self-parking
· Late check-out on Sunday (if applies to stay)
· No resort fees
*Nature Hikes are conducted each Saturday and Sunday at 9 am, weather permitting. Add Saturday Nature Hike breakfast with nature craft for only $16+ for adults and $9+ for children. Reserve in advance by calling 713-685-6713.
Bubbles & Breakfast Package
Grab a good book, spend a quiet evening alone or with your best friend, an in-room movie, and choose a nice bottle of sparkling, red, or white wine for sipping. Get some fresh air with a leisurely walk along The Houstonian’s outdoor trails, enjoy a night of luxury, a bath with bubbles, and breakfast in bed. Add hair, nail, or facial appointments at Solaya Spa & Salon for the ultimate getaway.
· Best available rate for deluxe accommodations through August 31.
· Bottle of sparkling, red, or white wine upon arrival
· Complimentary in-room movie per stay
· Complimentary bottle of bubble bath
· Solaya Spa & Salon Lavender pillow spritz
· Access to The Houstonian Club and three temperature-controlled pools (advance reservations for recreational pool access recommended)
· Room service breakfast in bed from TRIBUTE to-go
· Complimentary self-parking
· Late check-out on Sunday (if applies to stay)
· No resort fees
Spa services not included in package. Solaya Spa & Salon in Highland Village is open for hair, nail and facial appointments, and advance reservations are recommended by calling 713.262.6500. Transportation to-and-from Solaya Spa & Salon in Highland Village is complimentary for hotel guests with reservations.
For information about Houstonian packages, summer activities and events, see www.houstonian.com or call 713-680-2626.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 200 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa is currently under renovation and for the addition of an extensive indoor-outdoor water experience. A new day spa called Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also opened Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in May 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.
http://www.houstonian.com
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024
