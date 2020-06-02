SOLVE–US Dollar Pair Now Available on Bittrex
A significant breakthrough in making SOLVE the digital healthcare currency of choice for every doctor and patient.”TALINN, ESTONIA, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care is pleased to announce that its native SOLVE token is now paired with USD on Bittrex, one of the world’s leading digital currency trading platforms. Solve.Care is a global healthcare company that seeks to redefine the current healthcare system by leveraging blockchain technology.
— Pradeep Goel
With the SOLVE/USD trading pair now available on Bittrex, users can purchase SOLVE directly using US dollars, eliminating additional intermediary steps and their associated fees. This makes SOLVE even more connected to the global financial system and easily accessible. SOLVE is the 36th digital coin to have a USD pair on Bittrex, joining other top global digital currencies on the trading platform.
SOLVE is designed to be used as a fuel for the Solve.Care platform and a payment token for healthcare services. This includes the recently announced Global Telehealth Exchange, a care network that connects patients and medical practitioners irrespective of geographical location. Global Telehealth Exchange also acts as a global registry on the blockchain for medical practitioners where they can publish their profiles, rates, availability and set up patient appointments.
CEO of Solve.Care, Pradeep Goel commented, “The USD pairing of SOLVE is a big milestone in our continuing mission to make healthcare more accessible to everyone. Anyone with a Bittrex account, including doctors and patients, can easily acquire SOLVE tokens to be used for their healthcare needs without having to understand how digital currencies operate. It is also a testament to the credibility and value of the SOLVE token by Bittrex. Like us, they are strict about regulatory compliance. It is indeed a significant breakthrough in making SOLVE the digital healthcare currency of choice for every doctor and patient.”
ABOUT SOLVE.CARE
Solve.Care is a global healthcare company that redefines care coordination, improves access to care, empowers consumers with information, reduces benefit administration costs, and helps reduce fraud and waste in healthcare around the world.
The Solve.Care platform creates an ecosystem for patient-centric care based on medical conditions, economic and social needs, and other tailored eligibility criteria. Solve.Care is the first company to utilize digital currency and blockchain technology in healthcare for value-based payments.
Solve.Care has received the Most Innovative Blockchain Project Award at the Blockchain Life 2019 Forum and the "Top 3 Innovative Blockchain Solution" and "Top 3 Outstanding Projects" at the 2019 World Blockchain Awards, among other accolades.
For more information, please visit https://solve.care/
Dominic Tan
Solve.Care
+372 8804187
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn