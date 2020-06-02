Disposable Hospital Supplies Market 2020 Effect of COVID-19 Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis,Opportunities Forecast 2026

Summary: A new market study, titled “Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A broad overview of the global “Disposable Hospital Supplies” market gives an overview of the report aiming at ideation about the nature and contents of the research study. The global Disposable Hospital Supplies market in this research study accumulated the latest insights about acute features. The report also contains various market predictions related to size, revenue, CAGR, production, gross margin, consumption, price, and other extensive factors

Disposable hospital supplies are medical apparatus intended for one-time or temporary use.Medical and surgical device manufacturers worldwide produce many types of disposable devices such as gloves, gowns, drapes, needles, syringes, bandages, procedure kits and trays. It is a necessary component of every medical practice.

DISPOSABLE HOSPITAL SUPPLIES – MARKET GROWTH:

Global disposable medical supplies market is expected to reach USD 80 billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Significant factors that drive market growth are an increase in some surgeries, high demand for infection control and hospital-acquired infections.

However, rising environmental concern due to the improper disposal of medical waste is a significant barrier to growth.

DISPOSABLE HOSPITAL SUPPLIES – MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The Global Disposable Hospital Supplies market report segments the market by product type, by application, by the end user, and by region.

Based on product type, the market is categorized into diagnostic supplies, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, infusion products, incubation & ventilation supplies, hypodermic products, sterilization consumables, non-woven medical supplies, wound care consumables, and other medical supplies.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, orthopedics, and others.

The cardiovascular segment accounted for the majority of market share, accounting for around 22% in 2017, owing to the rise in cardiovascular diseases globally.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

North America dominated the disposable medical supplies market in 2017 owing to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and colossal government funding to upgrade healthcare facilities.

Key Players of Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market =>

The report profiles the following companies in Disposable Hospital Supplies market – Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Incorporated, Domtar Corporation, Medtronic plc, 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, and Smiths Group plc.

By Product Type:

• Diagnostic Supplies

• Dialysis Consumables

• Radiology Consumables

• Infusion Products

• Incubation & Ventilation Supplies

• Hypodermic Products

• Sterilization Consumables

• Non-woven Medical Supplies

• Wound Care Consumables

• Others

By Application:

• Hospitals

• Clinics/Physician Offices

• Assisted Living Centres and Nursing Homes

• Ambulatory Surgery Centres

• Research Institutes

By Region:

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Europe (Germany, France, The UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (The USA, Canada, Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• Rest of the World

Major Key Points of Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market

CHAPTER 1 GLOBAL DISPOSABLE HOSPITAL SUPPLIES – METHODOLOGY AND SCOPE

CHAPTER 2 GLOBAL DISPOSABLE HOSPITAL SUPPLIES MARKET – TRENDS

Chapter 3 Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market – Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market – Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7 Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market – Appendix

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.