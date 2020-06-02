Global Coworking Spaces Market Trends And Strategies

Coworking Spaces Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company's latest study on Coworking Spaces Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coworking spaces market is expected to decline from $9.3 billion in 2019 to $8.2 billion in 2020 at a rate of -12.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $11.5 billion in 2023 at a rate of 11.8%. The coworking spaces market is majorly determined by the increase in the number of start-ups globally. However, the increase in the number of people working from home or remotely owing to COVID-19 lockdown limits the growth of the market.

The coworking spaces market consists of coworking space rental revenues earned by entities that provide coworking workspaces on rent or lease. Unlike traditional office rental, the cost of renting coworking workspaces usually covers the use of related services/equipment such as office chairs and desks, internet/Wi-Fi connection, hardware, software, and others. The industry includes businesses that offer non-residential structures with amenities and facilities on a flexible rental basis.

The global coworking spaces market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Business Type: Open/ Conventional Coworking Spaces; Corporate/ Professional Coworking Spaces; Others.

By End Use: Finance; Legal Services; Marketing; Technology; Real Estate ; Consulting Services; Others.

By Geography: The global coworking spaces market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the European coworking spaces market accounts for the largest share in the global coworking spaces market.

Trends In The Coworking Spaces Market

Coworking spaces are implementing eco-friendly measures in the workplace to attract entrepreneurs concerned with environmental issues such as global warming. Sustainable practices adopted by the coworking space providers offer substantial benefits and are economically feasible.

Coworking spaces are implementing eco-friendly measures and sustainable practices to attract environmentally conscious entrepreneurs.

