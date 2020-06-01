Announcing the Speaker Launch of Carl Thomas
San Diego-based speaker representation agency Siegel Speakers is proud to announce the official launch of client Carl Thomas.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1981, Thomas was the Vice President of Marketing at Speedo Swimwear, where he led the company into a sponsorship/ownership of his newly created US Triathlon Series (USTS). In 1984, he purchased the USTS from Speedo and founded CAT Sports Inc., creating a nationwide series of state-of-the-art international triathlon events and producing network televised special events for triathlon as well as a number of other sports. Thomas co-founded and served as the first Treasurer of the International Triathlon Union (ITU), co-founded USA Triathlon (USAT), and has served as a pioneer in the triathlon community for 30 years. In 2017 he was inducted into the ITU Hall of Fame following his induction into the USAT Hall of Fame in 2010.
A top C-Suite growth executive, Carl has more than 30 years of management experience for internationally renowned corporations including Speedo Swimwear, Tickets.com, and Universal Studios. Additionally, he has managed global client relationships such as Coca Cola, Discover Card, ATT, and the McLaren F1 Team, to name just a few. His most recent executive accomplishment was as Chief Revenue & Global Business Development Officer for Hookit, a San Diego based digital AI platform created to measure, analyze and quantify Brand Sponsorship ROI of athletes, teams, leagues, federations and events.
Carl’s business acumen and decades of exemplary leadership have led many to solicit his advice in various mentoring and advisory positions, including San Diego Sports Innovators (SDSI), the Orange County Soccer Club, CREATV Media, and San Diego State University’s Lavin Entrepreneur Program.
Carl attributes much of his success to his vision and ability to “see around corners,” reading people and situations expertly and accurately to best inform his decision making. His keynotes are sure to form a long-term relationship with the audience and resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds.
For more about Carl or for details regarding his keynotes, please visit www.thebestbossever.com.
Siegel Speakers represents voices from diverse backgrounds.
