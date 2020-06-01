PhlebotomyU Adapts Courses to Coronavirus Social Distancing Safety Guidelines
San Diego phlebotomy training organization has modified class schedules, implemented safety guidelines, and offered financial aidSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhlebotomyU is going strong during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to a number of protocols and policies put into place to keep students’ well-being in mind.
While stay at home orders and shutdowns have impacted many sectors, phlebotomy training was deemed an essential business, allowing PhlebotomyU to keep its doors open. The phlebotomy training organization has continued to offer classes in the evenings, on the weekends, and on weekday mornings throughout the pandemic.
They have kept their doors open, both on-site and online, and implemented a number of new policies.
Phlebotomy theory is being taught via Zoom for the moment to ensure that students are preparing for the national exam they’ll take during the course. For practical skills, which require hands-on participation, students are still being taught in classrooms with updated safety protocols. Students are having their temperatures checked at the beginning of class, and classrooms are being disinfected at the end of each class. In addition, PhlebotomyU staff is providing students with face masks and requiring the 6-foot social distancing rule to be adhered to when possible.
Although healthcare providers temporarily suspended internships during the pandemic, internships are beginning to open back up. PhlebotomyU is ensuring that the practical portion of courses is being taught nearer to students’ expected internship start dates to ensure that recently attained knowledge is still current and fresh.
Students have also been struggling financially due to disruptions during the pandemic. To help. PhlebotomyU is offering a new $200 - $400 pricing discount, as well as an improved interest-free $500 upfront and $100 weekly payment plan.
The team at PhlebotomyU is excited for their students, who have excelled even during trying times.
According to Terry Jordan, the program manager at PhlebotomyU, “We have not seen a drop in student performance. Our students continue to pass the national exam at about a 95% clip and give high marks to the changes we have implemented.”
Since 1986, PhlebotomyU has offered top-notch phlebotomy training that prepares students for careers in hospitals, labs, doctor’s offices, blood banks, and more. PhlebotomyU is approved by the California Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education and the California Department of Public Health.
More information about PhlebotomyU, as well as details on how prospective students scan begin registration online, can be found at https://phlebotomyu.com.
About PhlebotomyU
PhlebotomyU’s mission is to enhance students' careers, meet the needs of healthcare providers, and improve patient care by providing high quality, cost effective phlebotomy education through industry leading curriculum, current technology, and extensive hands-on experience. As one of the most established phlebotomy schools in San Diego, PhlebotomyU has been approved to operate by the California Department of Public Health Laboratory Field Services (CDPH/LFS) and California’s Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE). PhlebotomyU offers accelerated CPT1 classes throughout the year, with programs starting at the beginning of each month as well as weekend and evening classes. In addition to our training courses, we work with healthcare providers around San Diego for internship programs and job placements after graduation.
We are committed to providing students with the opportunity to start or advance a career in healthcare while also assisting employers to find high quality entry-level phlebotomists. Our goal is to drive the healthcare community forward through continual refinement of our course curriculum and improvement of the caliber of Phlebotomy students.
